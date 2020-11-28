Jr NTR looks suave in cool casuals as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

It was reported recently that Jr NTR was on a short vacation to Dubai with his family and he was taking a break from RRR shooting.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR’s shooting restarted earlier last month. Recently, it was reported that the actor was taking a short break from RRR shooting as he was on a vacation in Dubai with his family. Now, photos of the actor from the airport are here and it is speculated that the actor is back from his Dubai vacation. In the photos, Jr NTR was seen in cool causal outfit and he was seen wearing a face mask.

Today, the actor made the headlines after his character glimpse from RRR became the first film’s teaser to receive 32 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube within a month. Earlier, a video of Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and the other cast and crew of the film shivering in cold while shooting for the film surfaced online. Jr NTR himself shared the video saying that it was taken a week back. Before restarting the shooting process, the makers released a video from the sets, revealing how meticulously they have been following the pandemic norms. In the video, crew members were seen dusting the props and cleaning them before the shooting was restarted.

See his photos here:

It was also shown that a thermal scanning was done on all the cast and crew members including Rajamouli. Later, the director shared another video, where the cast and crew were seen planting saplings to finish the Green India Challenge. RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while will be seen as the leading lady.

