  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jr NTR looks suave in cool casuals as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

It was reported recently that Jr NTR was on a short vacation to Dubai with his family and he was taking a break from RRR shooting.
15264 reads Mumbai
Jr NTR looks suave in cool casuals as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOSJr NTR looks suave in cool casuals as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR’s shooting restarted earlier last month. Recently, it was reported that the actor was taking a short break from RRR shooting as he was on a vacation in Dubai with his family. Now, photos of the actor from the airport are here and it is speculated that the actor is back from his Dubai vacation. In the photos, Jr NTR was seen in cool causal outfit and he was seen wearing a face mask.

Today, the actor made the headlines after his character glimpse from RRR became the first film’s teaser to receive 32 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube within a month. Earlier, a video of Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and the other cast and crew of the film shivering in cold while shooting for the film surfaced online. Jr NTR himself shared the video saying that it was taken a week back.  Before restarting the shooting process, the makers released a video from the sets, revealing how meticulously they have been following the pandemic norms. In the video, crew members were seen dusting the props and cleaning them before the shooting was restarted.

See his photos here:

Also Read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR: Komaram Bheem's introduction is the first ever teaser in TFI to cross THIS milestone

It was also shown that a thermal scanning was done on all the cast and crew members including Rajamouli. Later, the director shared another video, where the cast and crew were seen planting saplings to finish the Green India Challenge. RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the leading lady.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR: Komaram Bheem's introduction is the first ever teaser in TFI to cross THIS milestone
PHOTOS: Jr NTR sports a casual look as he gets papped at airport before heading to Dubai for family vacation
Amidst shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR goes on a short vacation to Dubai with his family?
Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and team shiver in cold while shooting for RRR; Watch VIDEO
RRR Diwali Treat: Jr NTR and Ram Charan look dashing in these latest photos for the festive season
Alia Bhatt to reach RRR set in Hyderabad next week, major scene with Ram Charan & Jr NTR on the cards