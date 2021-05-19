Jr NTR makes a humble request to fans ahead of his birthday: Biggest gift you can give is to stay home

Jr NTR also stated this is not a time for celebration but to show our solidarity with those in need. He promised to celebrate his birthday together when all this is over.

Tollywood star Jr NTR will turn 37 on May 20 and advance celebrations have already begun among his fans on social media. Every year, thousands of fans of the actor gather to celebrate and wish him on his birthday. However, this time, the situation is not right due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The RRR actor requested his fans to stay home and stated that would be the biggest gift ever for him. Ahead of his birthday, Jr NTR released a statement to make a humble request to his fans about the same.

Jr NTR also shared an update about his health condition after testing positive for COVID-19. "My dead fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I'm doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," reads the statement.

The statement further reads, "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules." He further continued stating this is not a time for celebration but to show our solidarity with those in need. He promised to celebrate his birthday together when all this is over. The war on COVID-19 is won.

Read the full statement below:

A humble appeal pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in their upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and it also features and in an important role along with other few international stars.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty gives a peek a boo pose for the camera and it is too cute to miss

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×