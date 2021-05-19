  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jr NTR makes a humble request to fans ahead of his birthday: Biggest gift you can give is to stay home

Jr NTR also stated this is not a time for celebration but to show our solidarity with those in need. He promised to celebrate his birthday together when all this is over.
6894 reads Mumbai
Jr NTR makes a humble request to fans on birthday Jr NTR makes a humble request to fans ahead of his birthday: Biggest gift you can give is to stay home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood star Jr NTR will turn 37 on May 20 and advance celebrations have already begun among his fans on social media. Every year, thousands of fans of the actor gather to celebrate and wish him on his birthday. However, this time, the situation is not right due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The RRR actor requested his fans to stay home and stated that would be the biggest gift ever for him. Ahead of his birthday, Jr NTR released a statement to make a humble request to his fans about the same. 

Jr NTR also shared an update about his health condition after testing positive for COVID-19. "My dead fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I'm doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," reads the statement. 

The statement further reads, "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules." He further continued stating this is not a time for celebration but to show our solidarity with those in need. He promised to celebrate his birthday together when all this is over. The war on COVID-19 is won. 

Read the full statement below:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in their upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and it also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an important role along with other few international stars. 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Anushka Shetty's unseen viral photo, Jr NTR tests COVID 19 positive and more
Jr NTR spills the beans and REVEALS every action sequence of RRR is designed to make the audience go 'wow'
Chiranjeevi speaks to Jr NTR on call and shares an update about his health condition
Jr NTR tests positive for COVID 19: My family and I have isolated ourselves
Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR: Makers urge people to get tested for COVID 19 if they have symptoms
PHOTOS: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana and Nani got papped while heading for a wedding
close