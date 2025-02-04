Jr NTR makes strong appeal to his fans in a statement asking to 'remain patient'

Jr NTR’s office has recently issued a message to his fans and admirers expressing the actor’s love and gratitude for their support over the year. In honor of the same, the RRR actor has decided to conduct a fan meet in the coming days.

The statement shared by PRO Vamsi Kaka specifies that the actor would hold a special event for his fans after planning it meticulously and would personally interact with them.

Acknowledging the eagerness among his fans, the statement specifies that the event will be taking into account all necessary permissions from the police department, preventing any law and order challenges.

The statement added, “Since organizing such an event takes time, we kindly request fans to remain patient as we work through the necessary arrangements to make this a seamless and memorable experience.” Jr NTR also urged that his supporters shouldn’t engage in events like Paada Yatra (foot march) for his sake and that they must look after their health.

Moving forward, Jr NTR was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The action drama venture featured the tale of Devara, a chieftain from a coastal village who makes a living by smuggling goods alongside his counterparts from neighboring towns.

However, a feud erupts between him and his contemporaries after Devara realizes what he has been smuggling, making the others engage in revenge upon him. In a twist of fate, Devara becomes a sort of ghost who prevents anyone from smuggling.

The movie also showcases the life of Devara’s son, who is entirely different from his father. It was the first installment in a duology, and a sequel will likely be made in subsequent years. In addition to Jr NTR, the movie starred Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and many others in key roles.

Furthermore, Jr NTR is currently filming for his upcoming movies: War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and another project helmed by Prasanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNEEL.