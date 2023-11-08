Jr NTR movie Devara star cast and release date

Jr NTR starrer Devara is set to amaze the audience with its intense visuals and amazing story. Here's everything you want to read about the film being directed by Siva Koratala.

Devara is creating a wave of excitement in Tollywood, promising a cinematic spectacle. With a stellar cast, an interesting subject, and top-tier technicians, it's set to be a remarkable two-part film, with the first part scheduled for release on April 5, 2024. The film is directed by the accomplished Koratala Siva, marking his second collaboration with Junior NTR after their successful 2016 film, Janatha Garage. 

Junior NTR, riding high on the success of RRR and his involvement in YRF's Spyverse film War 2, has further amplified the anticipation around Devara. His growing stature in the industry has made this project one of the most awaited releases of the coming year.

The excitement for Devara peaked with the release of a captivating first-look poster in May. It not only offered a glimpse of the film's grandeur but also left audiences eager for more. The Devara team has kept the film in the limelight with regular updates, maintaining high interest among cinephiles.

Devara Movie Details

Devara Cast- The ensemble cast adds to the project's allure. Saif Ali Khan, in the role of Bhaira, the film's antagonist, and Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, the lead heroine opposite Jr NTR, has raised expectations significantly. Janhvi's portrayal in a traditional village girl attire promises to bring depth and authenticity to her character.
     
Devara Music- Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned music composer, is on board to craft the film's music. Fresh from successes like Jailer, Jawan, and Leo, his involvement has heightened expectations for Devara's music. According to media reports, the audio rights of 'Devara' were recently sold for a whopping Rs amount, making it the highest amount paid for a Telugu film in recent times.

Devara Technical Team- The technical aspects are equally promising. R. Ratnavelu, a celebrated cinematographer, will bring the film's visuals to life. B. Sreekar Prasad, an acclaimed editor, will ensure a seamless narrative. National award winner Sabu Cyril is tasked with the film's production design, ensuring a visually stunning experience.

Devara- I release date: Devara - Part 1 has been scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 April 2024. Apart from Telugu, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In summary, Devara is not just a film; it's an event. With a compelling story, a star-studded cast, accomplished technicians, and the visionary direction of Koratala Siva, it's poised to make a significant impact in Indian cinema. As audiences eagerly await its release, Devara stands as a testament to the grandeur and creative excellence that Tollywood continues to bring to the global film industry.

