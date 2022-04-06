Jr NTR nails the casual look in plain shirt and denim as he heads to Mumbai for RRR success party; PICS
Advertisement
Jr NTR latest outing, RRR was a tremendous success and the team is basking in the success of their periodic drama. The actor was recently papped in Hyderabad as he was heading to Mumbai for the RRR success party.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran starts shooting for Blessy’s adventure drama Aadujeevitham in the Sahara desert
Advertisement
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!