Jr NTR on health university controversy of replacing NT Rama Rao's name: Can't erase fame he earned

Jr NTR issued a statement in Telugu, which loosely translates into English, "Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who have gained immense popularity. The respect brought by such taking one's name and naming one's name does not raise the stature of YSR, it does not lower the stature of NTR. Renaming the university cannot erase the fame NTR earned, his stature in the history of the Telugu nation and his memories in the hearts of the Telugu people."

Grandson of former AP Cheif Minsiter, Jr NTR, the Telugu actor reacted to the latest controversy on health university in Hyderabad. The actor reacted to the row and issued a statement on replacing his grandfather's name from the health university with Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. He said removing NTR's name doesn't erase the fame and good deeds he did for the Telugu people.

For unversed, now chief Minister YS Jagan has renamed the health university formed by NT Rama Rao to his father and former CM the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. In 1986 NTR formed a separate health university to promote medical education in united Andhra Pradesh. After the death of NTR, then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu named the university after the matinee idol-turned politician-CM. Now, the replacement of the name has triggered a controversy in the state and the public.

Jr NTR is regarded as a man of the masses, not just as an actor but a politician. Although he is the grandson of popular actor and former Andhra Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, and stated many times that he is not interested in joining politics, he never misses a moment to put his statement out in the public every time when it comes to his family and the party his grandad formed, Telugu Desam.

After the grand success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR is all over the news as he has joined the predicted list of Oscars 2022 under Best Actor category. Up next, he has joined hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for NTR31.

