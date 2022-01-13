Jr NTR oozes charisma and elegance in Shantanu & Nikhil's festive wear; See PIC

Jr NTR is one such actor in Tollywood, who maintains a very low-key limelight life, unlike many stars. He makes sure only his movie does the talking, but once in a while a pic of such takes the Internet by storm and proves why he is a man of great looks and a good actor. Jr NTR's stylist Ashwin Mawle shared a dapper look of the actor and we are all hearts for it.

In the pic, Jr NTR looks dapper as he oozes charisma and elegance dressed in Shantanu and Nikhil's Bandgala sherwani. The actor's mustache adds an oomph to the grand look & gives festive vibes, right ahead of Sankranthi and Pongal. The actor gives major cues on how to stand out with his festive wear and we took all the notes.

This authentic look of Jr NTR has made fans go gaga as it is not an everyday thing to get such a visual treat of the actor. He stays a very non-social media life so every single pic of his is reached in lakhs.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was all set to create rage on the screen with SS Rajamouli's directional film RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. But due to the indefinite surge in COVID-19 and shut down of theatres in the nation, the makers postponed the release from January 7, a new date will be announced after the situation settles down a bit.

The story is a fictional retelling of the loves of India’s most celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Musical maestro MM Keeravani is composing the tunes. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.