Jr NTR opens up about NTR30 after Oscars win for Naatu Naatu: Will excite you as much as RRR

Jr NTR's next film with Koratala Siva is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies. After RRR, the actor will come back to big screens with this film and the expectations are sky high. Now, after winning Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu, the actor interacted with the media and opened up about his next, which is tentatively titled NTR30.

Speaking about NTR30, Jr NTR said, "I am working on an untitled film (#NTR30) directed by Siva, one of my close friends. I'm going to start shooting on March 29th. I'm sure that movie will excite you as much as RRR did. Looking forward to it."



About NTR30

Jr NTR also revealed that NTR30 will begin shoot this month. With a launch ceremony and formal puja, the shoot of the film will commence in Hyderabad. Earlier, NTR30 was expected to go on floors in February but got postponed. NTR30's launch ceremony was scheduled to happen on February 24 but got postponed due to the demise of his cousin's brother Taraka Ratna.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been welcomed on board as a female lead. On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the makers announced the exciting news with a new poster of the actress from the film. With NTR30, Janhvi Kapoor will make her much-awaited South debut. It will mark her first Telugu and South film.

NTR30 is directed by Kortala Siva, the film is bankrolled by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer. According to reports, Saif Ali Khan is roped in to play the antagonist of the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding it.

The pan Indian is scheduled to release in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Jr NTR at Oscars

Jr NTR, who played the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, attended the Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles. The actor stole the show with his ethnic look in a black bandhgala with a Tiger embed. It represents the epic fight chase from RRR and national animal of India.

The actor represented the award to India and posted a pic holding the Oscars awards in his hand.