Jr NTR ‘overwhelmed by love and prayers’ post successful shoulder surgery; Advised to take 2-3 months for recovery

Jr NTR recently sustained an injury that led him to undergo shoulder surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad. Now, the actor has penned a short note for his fans and well-wishers following the successful completion of his surgery.

Jr NTR pens short message after completing surgery

Taking to his social media handle, Jr NTR wrote, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful, and I’m doing well. To my friends, family, and fans, your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!”

Advertisement

Here’s the post:

Moreover, the hospital has also released an official bulletin regarding the actor’s health. The doctors have advised the actor to take 2-3 months to recover.

As per earlier reports, the actor sustained minor injuries during the shoot and was advised to take 6-8 weeks of rest. Now, following the injury, the actor has undergone surgery and is currently recovering.

Jr NTR’s work front

After his appearance alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, Jr NTR will next appear in a lead role in the action entertainer Dragon . Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film’s glimpse was recently unveiled, featuring the RRR star as Luger, an outlaw involved in a substance-smuggling syndicate that is gearing up to face a massive crackdown from the authorities.

With Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Sidhant Gupta, and several others in key roles. The much-anticipated actioner, directed by Prashanth Neel, is slated to release in theaters on June 11, 2027. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the movie.

Advertisement

Apparently, the makers had initially planned to cast Tovino Thomas in a key role. However, the actor later stepped away from the project due to concerns about committing to a lengthy shooting schedule.

Looking ahead, Tarak will next appear in a lead role in the upcoming Trivikram Srinivas directorial, tentatively titled NTRxTrivikram . The mythological actioner centers around the legendary warrior deity Lord Murugan, also known as the God of War, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical compositions.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran recalls her surprising 1st meeting with Rajinikanth ahead of Sivaji, says ‘I was starstruck’