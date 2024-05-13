Jr NTR patiently waits in queue as he arrives to vote for Lok Sabha elections 2024; Allu Arjun sports cool look

Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Jr NTR were spotted arriving at their polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The voting in Telangana started at 7 am itself with both the superstars being the early ones to vote on May 13, 2024.

Allu Arjun was sporting his long hairstyle and stylish beard, wearing a white colored t-shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Jr NTR was seen wearing a blue shirt as they both were waiting in the queue to cast their votes.

Check out Allu Arjun and Jr NTR casting their votes