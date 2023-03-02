Jr NTR pays tribute to late cousin Taraka Ratna on Shraddha ceremony

Jr NTR is grieving the loss of his cousin's brother Taraka Ratna, who passed away on February 18. Today, the actor attended the 13th-day shraddha ceremony of Taraka Ratna in Hyderabad and paid his respects. The RRR star offered prayers to his brother. A few pics and videos from prayers meet have surfaced on social media.

Jr NTR postponed all his commitments including a US visit for RRR Oscars promotions to the NTR30 launch ceremony to stand by his family in such hard times. While the entire RRR team is currently in the US, Jr NTR couldn't go because of his brother's untimely demise. However, as all the rituals have been done, the actor is expected to fly to the US in the next two days.

Today, on the 13th day after his demise, a shraddha ceremony was arranged and the entire Nandamuri family attended to pray for the departed soul of Taraka Ratna. Uncle Balakrishna also offered his prayers and bid him goodbye. Taraka Ratna was reportedly very close to Balakrishna and also got a tattoo of him on his chest as he helped things settle down in family after he married his wife Alekhya Reddy.



Taraka Ratna dies of cardiac arrest

Taraka Ratna passed on February 18 due to cardiac arrest. The actor-turned-politician attended a road rally with TDP leader Nara Lokesh and suffered a massive heart attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Bengaluru for intensive treatment. However, after 23, days of being hospitalised, Taraka Ratna breathed his last.

The untimely demise of Taraka Ratna left the Nandamuri family heartbroken. Many celebs including Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, and others paid tributes and offered condolences.



Professional front

Jr NTR will attend the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12 along with his RRR team. The blockbuster song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars under Best Original Song.

After this, he will begin work on his new movie, NTR30 with Koratala Siva. As the launch ceremony has got postponed, a new date will be announced. Anirudh Ravichandren is the musc compose of the film. More details about cast and crew are yet to be announced.

