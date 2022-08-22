Jr NTR pays a visit to the Home Minister: Amit Shah calls the RRR star 'gem of Telugu cinema'; PICS

Jr NTR paid a visit to Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad last night. We have got our hands on some pictures of the RRR star on the way to the visit. Also, Amit Shah has shared some sneak peeks from the get-together on his twitter account, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."

While the Baadshah actor opted for a semi-formal look with a blush-blue shirt and black trousers, the politician was seen in his classic white kurta pajama ensemble. The movie buffs were waiting for the glimpses from the meet ever since yesterday morning.

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, after the grand success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR fans await to see him on the big screens once again. He has joined hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for the project tentatively titled NTR31 . The makers have confirmed that this untitled drama will go on the floors by April 2023.

Additionally, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Salaar maker talked about his next with Jr NTR, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment”. When questioned about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker said, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”