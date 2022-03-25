Jr NTR pens a gratitude note for fans' unwavering love towards his performance in RRR; Read here

Jr NTR's mind-blowing performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken the internet by storm. Overwhelmed by the response towards his character, the actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a gratitude note for unwavering love. The actor wrote, "Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie."

While SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken over the world today, Jr NTR's performance as Komaram Bheem surprised audiences. The actor's never seen avatar impressed every person who wasn't even his fan. His chemistry with Ram Charan in the film is a visual treat. Calling him one finest actor of Tollywood, fans have also given him the tag of 'upcoming pan Indian star.'

Set in 1920, RRR explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. Made an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR is backed by DVV Danayya. National Award winner Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

The mega film, which explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, witnesses the global grand pan Indian release. The fans are celebrating the magic of RRR and the film is expected to break every record of Indian cinema.

