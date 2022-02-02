Jr NTR to play Kabbadi player role in his next with director Buchi Babu Sana?

Jr NTR's next with Buchi Babu Sana is all over the internet, even before the official announcement, the film is getting crazy buzz. After reports of Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor being roped in as a leading lady. Now a new set of reports say it will be a sports player and Jr NTR will be seen in the role of a Kabbadi player.

The film is said to be a sports drama in which he will play an emotional youngster from the village who is a kabaddi player. Reportedly, the film will be announced very soon and NTR is expected to begin shooting after completing his other film Siva Koratala.

A week ago, reports stated that Buchi Babu feels Janhvi Kapoor is perfect for the role in this film and hence makers are leaving no stone to bring her on board. However, nothing is officially confirmed. If rumours turn out to be true, then this will film with Jr NTR will mark her debut in the South.

Jr NTR and Buchi Babu's film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film RRR, where he is playing the role of Indian freedom Fighter Komaram Bheem with Ram Charan. The film was set to hit theatres on January 7 but got postponed due to COVID-19 and now it will release on March 25, 2022.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others in lead roles. Musical maestro MM Keeravani is composing the tunes. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.

