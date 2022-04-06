Jr NTR on playing a freedom fighter in RRR: So many stories hidden in our culture which have to be told

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has received massive success after its theatrical release on the 24th of March. Although it cannot be termed ‘unprecedented’, it’s always mind-boggling to see the numbers at the box office and the audience's reaction. This evening, the makers and actors got together for a press conference and a bash to celebrate its huge success worldwide. Amid this, Jr NTR shared his thoughts on playing Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary freedom fighter on the silver screen.

Reflecting on his role, Jr NTR expressed that there are numerous stories hidden in our culture that, he said, should be shared with the world. “I think, there are so many stories hidden in our culture which have to be told to the world. I think it is our duty and responsibility to the next generation. When Rajamouli makes such films, he took us down the memory lane and also, gave it back to the society and pass things forward to the next generation,” he stated.

For the unversed, RRR narrates a fictional tale of the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against British rule. It is set in 1920 when both the revolutionaries went into oblivion before they start their fight against British rule. Apart from them, the period action-drama film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. As of Tuesday, RRR has grossed Rs. 726 crores approx. at the Indian box office.

