Jr NTR, Ram Charan to Ajith: South Indian actors who injured themselves on sets while performing stunts

Despite the stunts being performed with utmost safety, the actor meet with some or other unfortunate accident on the sets. Here's a look at the list of actors who injured themselves on sets while performing stunts.

Having twisted ankle or breaking bones while shooting for their films has now become a part and parcel of their life. As we all know actors leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their character and most importantly, they perform all the stunts themselves. A lot of actors perform stunts without using a harness, cable or a body double and South celebs like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajith Kumar are the stars to name a few who take risky way. There is no denying they are the real action heroes and make sure to give beyond expectations of the audience. Tollywood star Charan injured himself not once but twice while shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

The actor injured himself last year while performing a scene on the sets and immediately, the shooting was called off for the day. Though it wasn't major. Before, he met with a major accident while he was in the gym. Confirming the same, the actor wrote on Facebook, "#RRR schedule has been going great. Unfortunately, I injured my ankle while working out. I'm doing ok. Doctors have advised me to take rest for a while. Will be back in action in 3 weeks!!" Despite the stunts being performed with utmost safety, the actors meet with some or other unfortunate accident on the sets.

Here's a look at the list of actors who injured themselves on sets while performing stunts:

1. Jr NTR:

After Ram Charan, Jr NTR suffered a minor injury while shooting in Hyderabad for RRR. The actor took complete three days rest before resuming the shoot. The Young Tiger was also spotted wearing a fractured band on his right-hand post the minor injury.

2. Dhanush:

In 2018 while shooting for Maari 2's climax scene, Dhanush suffered multiple injuries on his right knee and left hand. Despite the pain, she continued to shoot for the scene. The Tamil star also took to Twitter and shared about it with his fans. Dhanush had tweeted, "My beloved dear fans... It's not a major injury and I'm well. Thank you so much for your concern, prayers and love. I'm forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength."

3. Ajith Kumar:

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Tamil films that the audience is looking forward to. Known for being perfect and going beyond while stepping into any role for his films, Thala Ajith suffered minor injuries on the sets of Valimai while performing bike stunts. A bike chase scene has left him injured. However, he did not stop despite facing injuries. Ajith continued to shoot and wrapped up the Chennai schedule before taking a break.

4. Vishal:

In 2019, Tamil star Vishal met with an accident while shooting for an action scene on ATV bike on the sets of Sundar C's next. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and a photo of him wrapped in bandage also surfaced on social media.

5. Rajinikanth:

Earlier this year, superstar Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries during the filming of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls. The Petta star was shooting at the Bandipur Reserve.

6. Venkatesh Daggubati:

Actor Venkatesh got injured while shooting for Venky Mama alongside Naga Chaitanya. The actor had sprained his ankle while performing the action sequence.

7. Kichcha Sudeep:

While shooting for Kotigobba 3, the Kannada star injured himself on the sets. Reportedly, he continued to shoot for the film even with his back injury.

8. Sundeep Kishan:

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who was shooting for Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, suffered a face injury while shooting for an action sequence. Sundeep had tweeted, "Hey guys. It was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence. A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye and there was a lot of blood, so people panicked. I am used to such stuff now and I am okay. The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Credits :Pinkvilla

