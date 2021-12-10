Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt pose for an epic pic as Bheem, Ram and Seetha at RRR event

The promotion for SS Rajamouli’s RRR is going on in full swing. The makers and cast are leaving no stone unturned to create momentum for the upcoming magnum opus. During one such promotional conference Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt posed for a historical picture as Bheem, Ram and Seetha, respectively. While Alia and Ram Charan twinned in black, our young tiger paired a steel grey shirt with blue jeans.

Characters from SS Rajamouli’s period drama are already creating a rapport with the audience. The cast has been sharing sneak peeks of their roles on the social media, getting the fans excited for film’s release on 7 January 2022. These rushes along with the trailer have been very well received by both audience and members of the entertainment industry. Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem, protector of the Gond tribe, while Ram Charan essays the role of cop Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is working for the British. Alia Bhatt will be seen as Seetha, a simple yet strong-minded character.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt along with director SS Rajamouli were present at the RRR press conference. Jr NTR also paid tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar as he sang Geleya Geleya during the event. A number originally sung by him in M. Saravanan’s 2016 outing Chakravyuha.

RRR which has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran.

ALso Read: VIDEO: Jr NTR leaves everyone emotional as he sings Gelaya Gelaya to pay tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar