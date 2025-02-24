Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya papped together in Abu Dhabi; see PIC

The sight of our favorite celebrities in one frame is always spectacular, and it was no different during an event in Abu Dhabi when Tollywood stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Naga Chaitanya were captured together—but not in the way you’d expect!

While the massive India vs. Pakistan game in Dubai grabbed attention, another grand occasion also brought several Tollywood celebrities together. A. Mahesh Reddy’s son, Sai Nitish Reddy, tied the knot with Keerthi in a lavish Indian wedding attended by many Telugu stars.

In a picture shared online, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya appeared in an unintentional yet special frame. The image has since gone viral on social media, with several users on X (formerly Twitter) sharing their reactions.

See the official pic here:

For those wondering why the entire Tollywood fraternity gathered in Abu Dhabi, A. Mahesh Reddy is a well-known figure in Hyderabad, recognized for his real estate ventures. He has also produced films like Om Namo Venkatesa and Shirdi Sai in the past.

Besides the star-studded presence, the wedding was attended by several influential businessmen and politicians from across the country. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya graced the grand celebration along with their wives.

Although Mahesh Babu was absent, his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, attended the wedding along with their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni.

While it’s unclear whether Chiranjeevi, Sukumar, and others were present at the event, their attendance seems likely, given their presence at the India vs. Pakistan game the previous day.

Namrata Shirodkar, who is quite active on social media, shared a few pictures from the wedding on Instagram. In the images, she posed with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Pranathi, Upasana Konidela, and several other notable figures.