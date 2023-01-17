Jr NTR, Ram Charan meet Indian cricket team; Reacts on RRR not chosen as India's entry to the Oscars

RRR released, broke blockbuster records, won accolades, and conquered. After making the nation proud with two prestigious awards Golden Globes and Critics Choice, the RRR team is rigorously promoting the film as they begin the Oscars race. Now, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR met a few members of the Indian Cricket team and the pics are going viral on social media. Ram Charan and Jr NTR met Indian cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shradul Thakur, and more. A few photos are going viral on social media platforms. The pics show NTR posing with the handsome cricketers and fans are going frenzy over them.

In fact, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra have taken to Twitter and shared pics with Jr NTR. They have called him a legend for his performance in RRR. Take a look at the pics of Jr NTR and Indian Cricket team members

RRR wins Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards Recently, RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. RRR bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu. The 'RRR' team took to their Twitter account and shared a video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani's speech at the Critics Choice Award, which was held in Los Angeles. The director dedicated the award to the women in his life and Bharat Mata as he shouted Jai Hind on the stage. Also Read: RRR bags Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song at Critics Choice Awards; SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron

