Jr NTR, Ram Charan meet Indian cricket team; Reacts on RRR not chosen as India's entry to the Oscars
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR met a few members of the Indian Cricket team and the pics are going viral on social media.
RRR released, broke blockbuster records, won accolades, and conquered. After making the nation proud with two prestigious awards Golden Globes and Critics Choice, the RRR team is rigorously promoting the film as they begin the Oscars race. Now, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR met a few members of the Indian Cricket team and the pics are going viral on social media.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR met Indian cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shradul Thakur, and more. A few photos are going viral on social media platforms. The pics show NTR posing with the handsome cricketers and fans are going frenzy over them.
In fact, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra have taken to Twitter and shared pics with Jr NTR. They have called him a legend for his performance in RRR.
Take a look at the pics of Jr NTR and Indian Cricket team members
RRR wins Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards
Recently, RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. RRR bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu.
The 'RRR' team took to their Twitter account and shared a video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani's speech at the Critics Choice Award, which was held in Los Angeles. The director dedicated the award to the women in his life and Bharat Mata as he shouted Jai Hind on the stage.
Also Read: RRR bags Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song at Critics Choice Awards; SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron
About RRR
For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres on several thousand screens on March 25, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
Next up, RRR is eyeing the Oscars this year. The team sent nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories including Best actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more. The voting process for nominations for the Oscars 2023 began on January 12 and list will be out on January 24, 2023.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR on RRR not chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars
RRR was not chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars but the two stars do not seem upset about it.
“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud,” Jr NTR told Variety in an interview.
Ram Charan added, "Jr NTR is being really humble but I want these two awards I just don’t want to jinx it."
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more