Jr NTR & Ram Charan REVEAL their favourite scenes from RRR; SS Rajamouli REACTS as actors hope for a sequel

It has been quite a few days since the release of the SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leads, the film has been released in multiple languages all over India and overseas as well. The period action-drama movie has received raving reviews from the audience and film critics worldwide, and backing those reactions is the humongous collection at the box office. Tonight, the makers and actors gathered for a press conference and success bash of RRR. Amid this, Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared their favorite scenes from the film. Moreover, they also stated that they are hoping that Rajamouli makes a sequel.

During the press meet tonight, Jr NTR said, “I hope, Rajamouli makes RRR 2.” His co-actor Ram echoed the same thought as he stated, “Firstly, I am happy that RRR released post-Covid. I hope Rajamouli sir makes RRR 2.”

Director SS Rajamouli reacted to this and replied that he is still trying to cool off the heat created by his recently released film. “They got off RRR pretty quickly. I am still trying to cool off from the heat generated. Let it cool down and for me, it will be a great pleasure to have more time to spend with my brothers on RRR 2,” said Rajamouli.

When asked about the actors’ favorite scenes from their film, both NTR and Ram expressed that it is the scene at the interval where their characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively, have a misunderstanding. “My favourite scene is the interval episode where the entire misunderstanding happens between Bheem and Ram,” said Ram Charan. NTR mentioned, “I love that scene too. It’s when both the characters are out of their disguise. It’s the best scene.”

RRR released theatrically on the 24th of March. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, it features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

