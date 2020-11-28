Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR: Komaram Bheem's introduction is the first ever teaser in TFI to cross THIS milestone

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is the most anticipated film of Tollywood and the teaser was released on October 22 and it caught the internet on fire.

The Komaram Bheem introduction for RRR has become the first-ever teaser to garner over 200k comments in the history of Telugu film industry. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is the most anticipated film of Tollywood and the teaser was released on October 22 and it immediately went viral online. It was released in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on the same day.

Komaran Bheem introduction starring Junior NTR reached 32 million views and 1.1 million likes on YouTube within a month. The teaser depicts Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem, a legendary freedom fighter. The teaser also hinted at Bheem being a practising Muslim in the film.

Rajamouli's directorial RRR is a period action drama set in the 1920s. The multi-starrer is hailed as a fictitious story based on two brave freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Junior NTR.

The film also marks 's debut in Tollywood. RRR also features , Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Shriya Sharan. The music is scored by composer MM Keeravani and the lyrics will be handled by Ashok Tej Suddala. Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as editor, while KK Senthil Kumar will handle cinematography. The film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya's home banner DVV Entertainments.

