Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR makers clarify on reports of moving to High Court against AP govt

SS Rajamouli's RRR, one of the much-awaited big-budget films starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is expected to be a visual spectacle. The promos and posters of the film have already managed to create much-needed buzz among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that makers are planning to hike ticket prices for big-budget drama RRR.

This led to speculations that producers have planned on heading to court to seek permission to release the film with higher ticket prices. Now, RRR makers have clarified that they have no intention of moving on to the court but approach the AP CM directly. "It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution," RRR makers tweeted as they clarified on reports about the ticket price hike.

It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution. — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 14, 2021

RRR producers and director SS Rajamouli are planning to break even and better to make a profit. Reportedly, the uniform ticket price fixed for Ram Charan and Jr NTR is of Rs 500 is for the first week. RRR also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran among others in important roles.

The much-awaited film is releasing in the same week as Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. RRR is slated to hit the theatres on 7th January 2022.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao).