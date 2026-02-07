Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR to get anime adaptation? Director SS Rajamouli reveals talks with Japanese studios

With his 2022 film, RRR, director S. S. Rajamouli took over the entertainment industry by storm. Created in Telugu, the period action-drama film struck a chord with audiences from across the globe. The popularity of the mega blockbuster was such that even after four years of its release, fans couldn’t get over NTR Jr. and Ram Charan’s magnum opus. Hence, the makers are in talks to make the movie in anime. Read on for more details!

S.S. Rajamouli plans to make RRR in anime

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan took over big screens across the country with their action-thriller, RRR. Despite being created in Telugu, the movie broke multiple box office records, making its way to the Oscars. The film created noise at international events, compelling everyone to watch S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama.

But seem like the director wants to get more out of his creation. Hence, he has decided to get RRR adapted into an anime. While talking to Polygon, the Indian filmmaker revealed that he is in talks with a few studios in Japan to make RRR in anime. Rajamouli further added, “So I'm waiting for things to get through. Hopefully it happens, and hopefully we can announce a cool continuation of RRR anime.”

For the unaware, the film was also released in Japan, with the tickets sold out in just 60 seconds. The makers also revealed that even after 1.5 years of its theatrical release in Japan, the movie was running in theatres.

From its impactful story, impressive music, trending dance moves, and bang-on casting, everything was perfectly done by the skilled team. Apparently, at the time of its release, it was the most expensive Indian film. While the domestic audience went gaga over the mass entertainer, the audience at the 95th Academy Awards couldn’t stop giving the film thunderous applause.

Its song, Naatu Naatu, made everyone groove to its beats, making it win the Oscar for Best Original Song. Bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya, the film also won six accolades at the 69th National Film Awards.

