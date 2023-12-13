Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, and other South celebs wish Venkatesh Daggubati on his 63rd birthday
As Venkatesh Daggubati is celebrating his 63rd birthday today, celebrities from the South have conveyed their wishes for him. Check it out!
Venkatesh Daggubati, the leading actor in Telugu cinema is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. Daggubati started his acting career as a child artist back in the 1971 film Prem Nagar starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
He later debuted in the 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu directed by K Raghavendra Rao, which even won him the Nandi Special Jury Award. The actor who has been the leading hero for more than 30 years has gotten wishes from all around the South celebs.
Check out the wishes by South celebs for Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday
Jr NTR extends heartfelt birthday wishes
Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Jr NTR said, “Happy Birthday @VenkyMama! May your versatility continue to entertain us, and may you be blessed with good health and prosperity.”
The RRR actor has always been respectful of his contemporaries and superiors and seems to have not missed wishing Venkatesh either. Both of them were recently seen in a photo together as well, alongside Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu.
Ravi Teja on Venkatesh Daggubati’s birthday
As if like clockwork, Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to wish the Telugu icon on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear @venkymama sir! Wishing you great health, peace and happiness always"
Arya wishes Venkatesh Daggubati
Arya, who has worked with Venkatesh Daggubati for the film Saindhav has also wished the actor on his birthday. He penned, “Happy birthday @VenkyMama sir. Wishing you tons of love happiness and great health for the kind person you are. Have a fantastic year ahead”
Venkatesh Daggubati’s nephew and actor Rana Daggubati was the one who launched the common dp for his birthday celebration on the internet. Moreover, Manchu Lakshmi, Khushbu Sundar, and directors like Meher Ramesh, Gopichand Mallineni, and Ajay Bhupathi have also shared their wishes for the actor.
Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front
Venkatesh Daggubati is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Saindhav starring himself in the lead role. The film directed by the HIT series director Sailesh Kolanu has Arya, Nawazudin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, and many more in the leading roles.
The film is set to hit the theaters on January 13, 2024 in coherence with the festival of Sankranti.
