Jr NTR reacts to Ed Sheeran singing Chuttamalle from Devara at Bengaluru concert: 'Music has no boundaries'

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru concert has taken the internet by storm after he performed Chuttamalle, the hit track from Devara, alongside Shilpa Rao. After his performance went viral on social media, Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction. He expressed his appreciation for the international singer and stated that music has no boundaries.

Sharing a video of Ed Sheeran's performance, Jr NTR wrote, "Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Earlier, Ed Sheeran shared a video of his performance on his Instagram handle. In the clip, he invited Shilpa Rao on stage to join him in singing Chuttamalle. The Indian playback singer began performing with him, gradually guiding him through the lyrics. Their collaboration was met with loud cheers from the audience, and fans loved their performance.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!"

Shilpa Rao reacted to Ed's post and wrote, "Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love."

Meanwhile, fans quickly took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Ed singing in Telugu wasn't in my 2025 bucket list," while another commented, "My man is speed running Indian languages at this point."

Ed Sheeran kicked off his Mathematics Tour in India in Pune on January 30. He then performed in Hyderabad alongside Armaan Malik and later in Chennai, where AR Rahman joined him for a small gig. After Bengaluru, he is set to perform in Shillong and Delhi NCR.

