Jr NTR recalls watching Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante as a kid; Working with him was like working with a Guru

Jr NTR was all praises for Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch event of RRR, today in Mumbai. The South star recalled watching Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante as a kid and how he always wanted an entry scene like him from the film. "I told my mom that I want to do this and she was like, such things happen only in films," said Jr NTR as he shared his experience of working with Singham actor in RRR.

"Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir. We were kids, we grew up watching his films. He was our action superstar and continues to be one even today. I watched Phool Aur Kaante, and that entry scene was just terrific. I told my mom that I want to do this and she was like, such things happen only in films. I have seen so many Telugu films, but never seen an entry like Ajay sir in Phool Aur Kaante. Working with Ajay sir was like working with a Guru. I didnt have the chance to share screen space with him, but I cherished seeing such a gentleman on screen," said Jr NTR.

Ajay Devgn, who is making his Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, shared his experience of playing an important for the upcoming magnum opus. "Some characters are special. I remember, one such character I played in the past was Bhagat Singh. I heard so many stories from his brother, who was 90+ and it changes you as a person. Had I shot that film for 6 more months, I would have changed as a person," he said at the press con of RRR.

