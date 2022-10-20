Jr NTR receives a pleasant shock by the hotel staff as he arrives in Japan; WATCH

The Temper star was pleasantly surprised as he reached his hotel in Japan. The hotel staff gifted him a sweet note on his arrival, and a video of the same is doing rounds on social media. The clip features him receiving the card, and his reaction is a must-watch.

SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR has been a grand success not just in the country, but across borders. The project featured Jr NTR in the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan played the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Set in 1920s India, the film talks about the undocumented period where both these revolutionaries go obscure before fighting for their country. At the moment, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are in Japan to promote the magnum opus.

Yesterday, Ram Charan's better half Upasana Kaminenia took to Instagram and dropped a picture of them enjoying some local delicacies in the company of their friends in Japan. The Acharya actor looked handsome as always in a green T-shirt and funky shades.

Meanwhile, the RRR team recently commenced a campaign for the Oscars 2023. They filed nominations for Academy Awards in various categories including Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be considered for Oscars under the Best Actor category. However, the official nomination list for the Academy Awards is still awaited.

Movie buffs and critics were hugely disappointed after SS Rajamouli's directorial got snubbed as India's official entry for the Oscars, and Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show was chosen for the Best International Feature category. Now, it remains to be seen if RRR makes it to the final nomination list for the Oscars.

