Jr NTR REVEALS about being body shamed & called ugly; Fans shower love for his honest confession

Jr NTR has returned to screen with the popular television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The show is receiving great responses and fans are loving his hosting skills. While the promo and first episode with Ram Charan became super successful, in the latest episode, the actor has won hearts by speaking about being obese in the past and also revealed that he was called ugly by the people

Jr NTR opened up about his overweight issues and ugly remarks which people called when he was talking to a contestant about his bald issues. This confession of Jr NTR has hogged the limelight as he is a very low-key actor, who maintains his life very private. People have appreciated him for confessing such a big thing in front of everyone. For the unversed, Jr NTR was mocked for being overweight and underwent liposuction to lose weight for his movie Yama Donga.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the regional adaptation of the popular Hindi quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Jr. NTR has wrapped up shooting with Ram Charan for one of the biggest and highly anticipated Telugu cinemas titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) under the ace direction of S.S. Rajamouli. RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. The film also casts some popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is slated to hit big screens on October 13th, 2021.