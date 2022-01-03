Jr NTR reveals audio launch of Andhrawala was attended by 10 lakh fans, leaves RRR co-star Alia Bhatt agape

Jr NTR has shared that the audio launch of his 2004 film Andhrawala was attended by around 10 lakh fans. The actor revealed this on the popular Hindi comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was promoting his film RRR along with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and director SS Rajamouli.

The makers of RRR recently announced that the release of the highly-anticipated film has been postponed owing to the rising COVID-19 cases and the consequent shutting of theatres across the country. However, prior to this, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, were rigorously promoting their fictional period drama. They also graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show for the same reason. The episode aired on television last night.

During the interaction, host Kapil Sharma mentioned how a huge number of fans turn up for Jr NTR’s events. He talked about how the government had to make special security arrangements when thousands of fans turned up for the audio launch of Jr NTR’s 2004 film, Andhrawala.

When Kapil asked the actor about the number of people present at the event, Jr NTR shared that around 9 to 10 lakh fans had arrived for the audio launch of the film, and that the government had to arrange 10 special trains for the same. Learning about this left Alia Bhatt absolutely agape.

Talking about Andhrawala, this 2004 Telugu film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and featured Jr NTR, Rakshitha, Sayaji Shinde, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

