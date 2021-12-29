Jr NTR reveals he faced depression after having a steep career setback

Jr NTR, who is preoccupied with the release for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, revealed that he was depressed after facing failure in the career for the first time. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how he was an ‘inexperienced chhota bachha’ when he starred in SS Rajamouli’s Student No. 1 at the age of 18. With the great success also came the question, “But how long are you going to keep going up? There is definitely going to be a steep fall.”

When the fall hit him, the actor took it hard. Talking on the matter, he said, “There were films that weren’t working out, and I was depressed. Not because the film’s weren’t working out, but because I was confused as an actor. I didn’t know what I should do.” He actor further divulged that during this period director SS Rajamouli helped him as a friend and made him introspect himself as a performer. Things got better for Jr NTR after the epiphany that one isn’t satisfied by the success of his films, but by how much he has evolved as a performer.

Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem, protector of the Gond tribe in SS Rajamouli’s directorial. The film also starring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will release worldwide on 7 January 2022. Bankrolled by V. V. Danayya production, the much talked about film also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran will be seen in crucial parts.