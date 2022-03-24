Jr NTR reveals his favourite songs & croons in his soulful voice; Watch viral VIDEO

Jr NTR is currently awaiting the grand release of his upcoming pan Indian film RRR with Ram Charan. Directed by maverick filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, the film will hit the theatres after a long postponement in just one day, on March 25. The team promoted for their film all over the nation in the last 10 days. During one such promotion, the Janatha Garage actor revealed his favourite and the most played song on his phone. And he also crooned the song in his voice.

Jr NTR revealed that his current earworm is ‘Aasha Paasam’ from ‘Care of Kancharapalem’, sung by Anurag Kulkarni and from the film directed by Venkatesh Maha. The actor also took everyone by surprise as he crooned the song in his soulful voice. The video is currently. Venkatesh Maha also shared the video on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for liking his film's song. The director wrote, Glad to know that #AasaPaasam is the most played song on your phone. Thank you #tarak9999 garu…you made my day. Wish you great success with #RRR”.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The pan-Indian film is produced by DVV Entertainments and the music is composed by MM Keeravani.

