Jr NTR’s Birthday CDP goes viral with an intense photo of the Young Tiger ahead of his birthday

In his humble request to his fans, Jr NTR requested them not to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner owing to the second wave of the coronavirus.
Ahead of the Tollywood’s Young Tiger Jr NTR’s birthday on May 6, Jr NTR’ common display pictures have been trending on social media. In the photo, Jr NTR can be seen in posing a massy pose. This has come as a refreshing one to the fans as it is a visual treat. In his humble request to his fans, Jr NTR requested them not to celebrate his birthday of in a grand manner owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

It is to be noted that the makers of his upcoming film RRR have revealed that they will be releasing an intense look of Jr NTR from the SS Rajamouli directorial tomorrow. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “Team @RRRMovie will unveil @tarak9999 's INTENSE #KomaramBheem look tomorrow @ 10 AM. #RRRMovie Keeping in mind the present circumstances, the team requests fans to stay home & not to engage in public celebrations.”

It was announced last month by the makers of his next film tentatively titled NTR30 that he will be joining hands with Koratala Siva. Announcing the news, Yuvasudha Arts, who is bankrolling the project, wrote on their Twitter space, “The Blockbuster combo join hands again. We are Glad & Proud to produce #NTRKoratalaSiva2. More details soon!” The untitled project's muhurtham will be held soon. The plan is to start the film's shoot in the second half of June. And the film will be released in multiple languages in theatres on April 29, 2022. However, the shooting date may be postponed due to the pandemic.

