Jr NTR’s Birthday Special: Makers of RRR to unveil intense look of Komaram Bheem tomorrow

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

At a time when fans are going gaga for Jr NTR’s birthday tomorrow, the makers of his upcoming film RRR have revealed that they will be releasing an intense look of Jr NTR from the SS Rajamouli directorial tomorrow. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “Team @RRRMovie will unveil @tarak9999 's INTENSE #KomaramBheem look tomorrow @ 10 AM. #RRRMovie Keeping in mind the present circumstances, the team requests fans to stay home & not to engage in public celebrations.”

RRR will have Jr NTR playing the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The magnum opus is based on two well-known revolutionaries from the pre independent era. Other than the lead actors, the film also has international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles in the most awaited period drama and it is produced by DVV Danayya.

See the Tweet here:

Recently it was revealed by the makers that the final shooting schedule is started. It was announced by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on October 13. When they shared the news in January, they shared an unseen poster and wrote, “This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS...” On ’s birthday, the makers revealed her first look as Sita and it took the internet by a storm instantly.

