Jr NTR’s film with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas has got delayed by a year?

The southern star was to kick start his shoot for the Trivikram Srinivas film by the month of July. But, before that Jr NTR has to finish shooting for the SS Rajamouli directorial titled RRR, which might delay Trivikram's project with the RRR actor.

The latest news update about Jr NTR and south director Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming venture suggests that the film might get delayed by at least a year owing to the current Coronavirus pandemic. The southern star who celebrated his birthday yesterday was to kick start his shoot for the Trivikram Srinivas film by the month of July. But, before Jr NTR can start filming for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director's film, he has to finish shooting for the SS Rajamouli directorial titled RRR. The film so far has been delayed many times.

The makers of the highly anticipated film RRR had previously announced that they will release the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer on January 8, 2021. But, now with the Coronavirus lockdown getting extended till May 31, many industry experts feel that the makers of RRR will not be to keep up with that release date. The film RRR was originally scheduled to hit the big screen in July 2020. Then the release got postponed to January 8, 2021. But, as the cast and crew are still waiting for the Coronavirus lockdown to be lifted, it looks impossible to release the film in January 2021.

The makers of the SS Rajamouli still reportedly have to complete the shoot of the film. In such a case, Jr NTR also has to allot a fresh bunch of dates to shoot RRR and complete the SS Rajamouli film first. Only after finishing work on RRR can Jr NTR move on to the Trivikram Srinivas project, will has now got delayed even further, as Jr NTR has to complete RRR first.

