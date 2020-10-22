Jr NTR’s first look as Komaram Bheem for RRR revealed: Raashi Khanna, Devi Sri Prasad hail the ‘Mighty Bheem’

Taking to their Twitter spaces, celebrities hailed the first look of Jr NTR from his upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

Jr NTR’s look for the upcoming multi-lingual magnum opus RRR was released by Ram Charan and today. As soon as the video was shared by the stars, fans went gaga on social media. While fans have expressed how excited they are to see the video, celebrities too have lauded Jr NTR’s look as Komaram Bheem. Raashi Khanna, who shared the video, expressed how awestruck she was after seeing the video.

She wrote, “I don’t think words would suffice!” and shared the video clip. Nikhil Siddhartha, who also shared the video, wrote, “GooseBumps Watching @tarak9999 bhai in this Stunning Teaser of #RRRMovie Another Masterpiece in the making @ssrajamouli sir... Nd the Voice of @AlwaysRamCharan is just ROYAL #NextLevel Movie Making... #RamarajuForBheem #BheemFirstLook”. SS Karthikeya wrote, “Brace yourselves for our RAMARAJU’s Roar & BHEEM’s Might!” Music composer Devi Sri Prasad called the video inspiring and mind blowing while sharing it with his followers.

Also Read: RRR: Jr NTR's first look as Bheem is a befitting late birthday gift from Ram Charan and will leave you amazed

He wrote, “Wowwww Wowwww Wowww !!! Amaaaazinggg Dear @tarak9999 brother. What a Mindblowing & Inspiring Teaser And @AlwaysRamCharan has Rocked with his Deep Voice !! @ssrajamouli sirrr U always ROCK #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie”. S Thaman shared the video and expressed she was amazed with the visuals and audio. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It was revealed recently that the team has restarted the shooting schedule of the historical flick.

Credits :Twitter

