Jr NTR’s first look for RRR to be REVEALED tomorrow; Ram Charan shares teaser video; WATCH

In an exciting piece of news to the fans of Jr NTR, it has been revealed by Ram Charan that the first look of Jr NTR for the film RRR will be revealed tomorrow.

Tollywood biggie Ram Charan took to his Twitter space and shared a video while revealing that the first look poster of Jr NTR for their upcoming film RRR will be revealed tomorrow at 11 AM. This has come as a sweet piece of surprise to the fans of Jr NTR as they have been waiting for the makers to reveal his first look for the film. While Ram Charan’s first look was revealed on his birthday, the makers were unable to do the same for Jr NTR on his birthday owing to the pandemic situation.

Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote on his Twitter space, “Brother, here’s something to tease you.... @tarak9999 But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time #RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli”. His tweet was shared by Jr NTR, who pulled Ram Charan’s legs with a witty reply. He wrote, “Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!! Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.”

Ram Charan, who was in no mood to leave the conversation, wrote, “Trust me, it’ll be worth the delay ... 11 AM Tomorrow...” Coming back to the video, we see in the glimpse is a hand grabbing what looks like a spear. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has as the leading lady. While it was assumed that the film will be about freedom fighters, it has been revealed by the makers that the film is a period fiction.

