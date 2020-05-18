Jr NTR’s first look in RRR NOT to be released on his birthday; Makers cancel plans and issue clarification

Jr NTR's first look for SS Rajamouli's RRR will not be revealed on the actor's birthday, said the makers on Twitter.

At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Jr NTR’s first look in RRR, the makers have now issued a statement in which they have revealed that plans to release the first look have been canceled as they could not finish the poster due to the lockdown for COVID 19 situation. They also assured that when they do release the poster, it will be the biggest festival whenever they release the poster.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.”

We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also has Ram Charan in a lead role. RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is being said that the film will be a historic drama and it will narrate the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore.

Credits :Twitter

