Jr NTR’s next: Fans go berserk on Twitter anticipating the official update on NTR30

JR NTR will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his next and it was announced by the makers in January that the film will be rolled out soon.

It was announced by the makers of Jr NTR’s next film last year that the sensational star will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas for his next film. In January, it was announced by the makers that the film will be rolled out soon. However, there has been no updates after the announcement. A couple of days back, it was reported that Koratala Siva has been brought on board to direct the film and Trivikram Srinivas was no longer onboard. However, the makers did not announce it officially.

Today, fans of Jr NTR are flooding the social media with their anticipation on the official update of Jr NTR’s next film. There is a strong buzz that an official announcement will be made regarding the film today at 7:02 PM. However, the makers have not announced any update regarding the same. It is being anticipated that Kollywood’s sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be the music director.

Haarika & Hassine Creations will be bankrolling the ambitious project. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be next seen in the magnum opus RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a historic fiction which also has Ram Charan and in the lead roles. will be seen playing a key role in the highly anticipated pan Indian film. Jr NTR’s look as Komaram Bheem from the film was released by the makers as a video and it instantly went viral. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.

Credits :Twitter

