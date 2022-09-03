Jr NTR says Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar inspired him; Asks actor to ‘go in search of Brahmastra of acting’

Jr NTR has expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor at the Brahmastra press conference in Hyderabad tonight. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Karan Johar were joined by SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jr NTR at a press conference organised for the much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra, in the city of Hyderabad tonight. During the event, the RRR actor revealed that Ranbir’s performance in Rockstar left a deep impact on him and that it has also inspired him as an actor.

I really connect to Ranbir Kapoor: Jr NTR

During the press conference, SS Rajamouli recalled his time together with Jr NTR and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai, and mentioned how the RRR actor sang Ranbir’s songs from the film Rockstar. He said, “Tarak asked me to put the songs of Rockstar on the TV. He started singing the sing along with Ranbir in the TV. Ranbir was spellbound, because he could sing it without any hassles. Tarak is my Komuram Bheem…my Tarak.”

Jr NTR too talked at length about his appreciation for Ranbir and how his performance in Rockstar inspired him. “I have liked many actors in Indian cinema, but very few have left a mark. I love the intensity of Amitabh Bachchan sir. I love the way he stood, spoke… everything about him was intense for me. After Amit Ji, one actor I really, really connect to is Ranbir. Every film of his is very special. Rockstar is my favorite film. The intesity he had while performing in Rockstar, really left a mark. He inspired me as an actor. It is really nice to share stage with him today.”

Addressing Ranbir, he further said, “Ranbir, your journey as an actor does not stop with Brahmastra. You really have to go in search of Brahmastra of acting, and I am sure, you will achieve it,” he expressed.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is gearing up for worldwide release on September 9. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an extended cameo. SRK will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. Made on a massive budget, the much-awaited film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

