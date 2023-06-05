Jr NTR sends special gift to NTR31 director Prashanth Neel on his birthday; Can you guess what it is?

Jr NTR, who is teaming up with director Prashanth Neel for his next, has sent a special birthday gift to him. Yes, the RRR actor treated the KGF director to a special homemade chicken curry on his birthday. The director's wife shared a photo of the delicious dish and thanked 'annaya' NTR.

Jr NTR sent a special homemade village chicken curry to Prashanth Neel on his birthday. The director's wife Likitha shared a photo of the dish on her Instagram story and thanked him. She also called Jr NTR 'annaya', which means brother in Telugu.

Check out Jr NTR's special gift for Prashanth Neel here:

About Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's NTR31

For the unversed, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film is tentatively titled NTR31. It is one of the highly anticipated films from the South. The first look of the actor from the film was released on his birthday in May and received a huge response from the audience. Jr NTR is seen in a fierce and rugged avatar, promising an intense action drama.

Sharing the first look of Tarak on Twitter, the makers wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil, his reign! But definitely not his blood."

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth opened up about his bond with Jr NTR. The filmmaker added, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.” He added, "it has been a great journey with NTR, we have become close friends over the last 2 years. He liked the story that I have written and we are working on it right now. I am very excited.”

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with Koratala Siva's directorial Devara. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of Prabhas starrer Salaar. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film.

