Jr NTR sends Diwali wishes with a picture perfect moment with his kids; Pooja Hegde celebrates with family

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST  |  1.9K
   
Jr NTR photo with kids
South celebs like Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and many others were seen celebrating Diwali with great zeal and zest with their family. RRR actor Jr NTR posted a photo with his kids Abhay and Bhargava Ram. Sharing a photo of them looking stunning in traditional outfits, Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali." 

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde celebrated this festive season with her family in Mumbai. The actress posted a photo with her parents and brother from the Diwali celebration and it is all about the family bond. In the other picture, the Radhe Shyam actress can be seen performing puja. "Happy Diwali from us to yours. Stay blessed. May love always win," Pooja captioned the photos on Instagram. 

Take a look: 

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in important roles. The upcoming period film RRR will release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, will be seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. Meanwhile, she is shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. 

Credits: Instagram


Comments

