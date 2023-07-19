Jr NTR sends gift for Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become very close like brothers after working together in SS Rajamouli's RRR. And ever since then, they have been inseparable. Now, it has come to light that NTR and his wife Pranathi have sent a special gift to new parents, Ram Charan, Upasana, and their baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela.

According to reports, Jr NTR sent a special gift to Charan's daughter. He presented a special gold coin with the name of Klin Kaara, Ram Charan, and Upasana engraved on them. The actor reportedly got them designed especially for his co-star's daughter and gifted them with great joy.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bond

In fact, did you know that Jr NTR was the first one to know that Upasana was pregnant? In an interview, the actor revealed that he shared the good news first with NTR. The RRR actor also said that Charan will be a hands-on father. He was quoted saying, "Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally, it's time. He is going to move muscle for that."

The actors, who have known each other for years, were considered rivals because of their families. However, things took a U-turn when Rajamouli pulled off a casting coup like Jr NTR as Bheem and Ram Charan as Ram and rest is history.



About Klin Kaara Konidela

The RRR actor and his wife welcomed the baby girl on June 20. They named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The name of Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara is taken from a sacred Hindu text, Lalita Sahasranama. It signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

