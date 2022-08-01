Jr NTR shares a beautiful photo with wife Lakshmi Pranathi as they enjoy chai time while holidaying

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are known for being a constant support for each other and their latest photo is proof.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 01, 2022 03:07 PM IST  |  3.4K
Jr NTR Lakshmi Pranathi holiday photo
Jr NTR shares a beautiful photo with wife Lakshmi Pranathi as they enjoy chai time while holidaying
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

After the success of RRR, Jr NTR has taken a break and is spending enough time with his family. The actor has shared a beautiful picture of him with wife Lakshmi with a caption, "Moments like these….." 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!