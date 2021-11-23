Jr NTR shares an exciting update on his next NTR31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR is looking forward to the grand release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is creating immense buzz but equally, Jr NTR's other upcoming projects have set high curiosity among the moviegoers. His next film with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel will commence in October 2022.

Jr NTR in an interview with Variety shared an exciting update that the production work of the film will kickstart in Oct 2022. Billed to be a high-octane actioner, NTR31 is creating an immense buzz ever since its announcement. Neel is currently shooting Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Besides, his 30th movie referred to as NTR30 will be directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting for the same will probably go on floors from February 2022. Both the big-budget Pan-India projects will begin next year.

Meanwhile, RRR will hit the screens on 7 January 2022. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the magnum opus is set in pre-independence India and is a fictional take celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

Which film of Jr NTR's are you looking forward to?

On a personal front, the actor is currently holidaying with his wife and kids in Europe.