Jr NTR shares FIRST pic from the US ahead of Oscars; Thanks fans for love and support in viral videos

Jr NTR has finally reached the US ahead of the Oscars Awards. The actor joined his RRR team in the US and is all set for the promotions. In fact, the RRR star also shared the first pic from the US and it's currently going viral on social media. Reportedly, NTR also met and interacted with his fans.

Jr NTR took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself posing amid the beautiful backdrop of Beverly Hills. He shared a picture from his hotel room with a skyline view of Beverly Hills, California. Clad in tiger printed tee and jeans with a cap on his head, the actor is seen posing with his back towards the camera as he enjoys the scenic beauty.



Jr NTR meets fans in US

Meanwhile, a few videos of Jr NTR meeting his fans in the US have surfaced on social media. The actor interacted with them, clicked selfies, and signed autographs. His fans are loving his aura and energy. He also thanked his fans for all the love and support as they cheered for him. Jr NTR truly is a gem and these videos with his fans are proof.



RRR for Oscars

On Monday, after completing all the cremation rituals of his cousin brother Taraka Ratna, Jr NTR jetted off to the US for the Oscars. While Ram Charan has been in the country for 10 days promoting RRR by attending interviews and talk shows, Jr NTR is expected to join him too.

RRR is only getting bigger and better each time. After the exceptional response from audiences, international recognition, and awards, RRR made it to the Oscars with Naatu Naatu and the best part is the song will also be performed live. Yes, the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the blockbuster track live on the stage. Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under Best Song Category.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The entire team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others are expected to attend the grand event.

NTR30

Meanwhile, after Jr NTR is back from the US, he will begin working on his next film NTR30 with Kortala Siva. The official launch ceremony of the NTR30, which has been postponed due to Jr NTR's family emergency, will now go on floors this month. According to reports, the film's launch ceremony will take place on March 17 in Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

