Jr NTR shares his experience of working with SS Rajamouli & BTS of dancing on Nattu Nattu

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are awaiting the release of their biggest and highly anticipated pan-Indian film titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) under the ace direction of S.S. Rajamouli. In an interview with Variety, Jr NTR revealed key details of RRR, including working experience with SS Rajamouli and behind the scenes of the super-viral song Nattu Nattu.

Jr NTR described his RRR journey, which has been under filing for 2 years as a tough ride. “It really demanded a lot of dedication, and it was a day in and day out,” the actor told Variety about the process of preparing mentally and physically for the role.

Recently, the second single of RRR titled Nattu Nattu was released and the response it is getting is mad. Fans are going gaga over Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry and mind-blowing dance. Speaking about what went behind getting every step synced in the song, the actor said, “We were doing take after take, the steps where the leg goes left, right, front and back, that took us about 15 to 18 takes to perfect. Rajamouli was so hell-bent on both of us being in sync, he used to record the step, go back, step, freeze it, see how the legs are moving, see how the hands are moving, are they moving in sync or not?”

The actor questioned why his director was being so adamant in achieving the sync and why they were shooting 12 hours a day to achieve it. “When the song released and I was watching online, I was watching people’s comments, and everybody was just talking about the sync. I just called him and I said, ‘How do you know this?’ He’s a taskmaster. And that’s why he’s one of the biggest directors of India, and today, the song is viral.”

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. The film also casts some popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is slated to hit big screens on January 7, 2022.