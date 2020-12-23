Jr NTR skips brother Chaitanya Krishna's wedding; Nandamuri Balakrishna and other family members attend

Reportedly, Jr NTR is being very conscious about social gatherings given that the fact he has two kids and an aged mother at home.

Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, son of Nandamuri Jayakrishna tied the knot recently to his partner Vani. The wedding was attended by the whole Nandamuri family including Balakrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. However, Jr NTR and family were not seen anywhere at the wedding. The actor has been avoiding social gatherings amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Jr NTR decided to skip the wedding along with his wife and kids due to the same reason. In fact, he also skipped Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash, which was attended by Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and many others.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has been staying at home and is also keeping himself away from the shooting of the much-anticipated film, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ram Charan in the lead role. Reportedly, the Telugu star is being very conscious about social gatherings given that the fact he has two kids and an aged mother at home. However, the actor did miss being a part of a perfect family photo from the wedding.

Talking about RRR, the makers recently wrapped the shoot in Hyderabad and Mahabaleshwar. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

Besides and , RRR will also see Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson playing pivotal roles.

Credits :Indiaglitz

