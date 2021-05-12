Jr NTR spills the beans and REVEALS every action sequence of RRR is designed to make the audience go 'wow'

Jr NTR, in an all-tell interview, also revealed that RRR was never considered for an OTT release. He hopes things will settle down soon and the audience will come back to cinemas to watch films.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is a highly-anticipated Pan-India film that the audience is looking forward to. All the eyes are on RRR as moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. Mega-budget Telugu film is making the right noise since its inception and Jr NTR's latest first interview for RRR has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Jr NTR during the interview promised RRR will push the audience off their seats. It is going to be that good!

He said, "I really can’t tell you anything more, if Rajamouli reads this interview, and he’s definitely going to read it, he’s going to run behind me with an axe. Every action sequence of RRR has been designed to make the audience go, ‘wow’, and to push them off their seats. I can’t reveal more." The Tollywood star also opened up on his hectic training program that went about for 18 months before the lockdown.

He was quoted as saying, "I was put on a hectic training program for about 18 months. I had to achieve the right physical appearance. I was 71 kilos before that for another film, and I had to gain about nine kilos of muscle mass."

Jr NTR, in an all-tell interview also revealed that RRR was never considered for an OTT release. He hopes things will settle down soon and the audience will come back to cinemas to watch films.

RRR also stars Bollywood actors and along with international actors like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. RRR is slated to release on October 13.

