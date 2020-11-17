Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and team shiver in cold while shooting for RRR; Watch VIDEO

I the video that has surfaced online, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR can be seen warming themselves up on the sets of their upcoming film RRR.

We all know that the makers of RRR have resumed the shooting process after halting it during the lockdown. Now, a video of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and team from the sets of RRR has surfaced online. In the video, the cast and crew of the film can be seen shivering in cold and warming themselves up in a small fire place. Director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR were also seen in the video, as they were trying to warm up.

After being on halt for more than 5 months, SS Rajamoli’s RRR shooting was resumed earlier last month. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while will be seen as the leading lady. While it was assumed that the film will be about freedom fighters, it has been revealed by the makers that the film is a period fiction. Glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first look videos were shared by the makers and they both received tremendously positive reviews.

Watch the video here:

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers released special photos of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in traditional attire. Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film made the headlines recently when they took up the Green India Challenge. Sharing video of them planting saplings, Rajamouli wrote, “My team and I took up the #GreenIndiaChallenge as nominated by @alwaysramcharan... I would like @rgvzoomin, Vinayak garu, @purijagan to take this forward...:)”

Credits :Twitter

