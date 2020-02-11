Jr NTR to star in a film by Asuran director Vetri Maaran? Find Out

If all things go well, then, Vetri Maaran will mark his directorial debut, in Tollywood with Jr NTR in the lead.

The south director Vetri Maaran who helmed the blockbuster film Asuran is hoping to cast Jr NTR in his upcoming film. The Asuran director has reportedly narrated a script to the RRR actor and is waiting to hear from him. All things go well, then, Vetri Maaran will mark his directorial debut, in Tollywood. As per the news reports, the south megastar Jr NTR is currently busy with his south flick titled RRR. The big budget film with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The south drama called RRR is set to be a period film with both the lead star playing challenging parts.

The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR will be essaying a freedom fighter’s role, along with actor turned producer Ram Charan. The south super star Ram Charan recently produced the magnum opus called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring south megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The south flick RRR will see Ram Charan portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while, Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem. The Asuran director is also looking forward to make a sequel to his super hit flick Vada Chennai, with Pattas star Dhanush.

Now, all the eyes are on the Jai Lava Kusa actor to see if he gives his final nod to the Asuran director Vetri Maaran. The south actor is also hoping to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on a film very soon. The director recently helmed the blockbuster flick called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, with Allu Arjun.

